Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.82.

CPG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,852,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,438,198. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.