Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.96. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

