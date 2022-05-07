Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 180,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,679. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

