Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWEGF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 180,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,679. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

