Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $4.03. 180,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,679. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

