Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CR. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.61.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE CR opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.65. The firm has a market cap of C$789.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$103,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,098,354.86. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$353,570.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,643,470.88. Insiders have sold a total of 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247 over the last 90 days.

About Crew Energy (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.