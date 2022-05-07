Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CR. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.61.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.65. The company has a market cap of C$789.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.08.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$353,570.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 697,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,643,470.88. Also, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$103,265.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,098,354.86. Insiders sold a total of 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247 in the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

