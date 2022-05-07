Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Crew Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.61.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE:CR opened at C$5.18 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$789.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.65.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$103,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,259 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,354.86. Insiders sold a total of 152,225 shares of company stock worth $801,247 over the last quarter.

About Crew Energy (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.