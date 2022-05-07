Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Crew Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.61.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$789.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$103,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,098,354.86. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$353,570.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,643,470.88. Insiders sold a total of 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247 in the last 90 days.

About Crew Energy (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.