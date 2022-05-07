Critical Analysis: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Bank of America alerts:

This table compares Bank of America and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 32.84% 12.55% 0.99% Northwest Bancshares 26.19% 9.12% 0.99%

Bank of America has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank of America and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 0 7 13 0 2.65 Northwest Bancshares 1 3 0 0 1.75

Bank of America presently has a consensus target price of $50.38, indicating a potential upside of 34.53%. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus target price of $13.01, indicating a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Bank of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and Northwest Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $93.85 billion 3.22 $31.98 billion $3.50 10.70 Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 2.79 $154.32 million $1.11 11.13

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Bank of America pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of America beats Northwest Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers; approximately 16,000 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 41 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 community-banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.