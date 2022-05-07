Critical Analysis: Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

63.3% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Talos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $32.70 million 7.10 -$16.44 million $0.47 14.66 Talos Energy $1.24 billion 1.32 -$182.95 million ($1.57) -12.64

Evolution Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolution Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evolution Petroleum and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $20.36, indicating a potential upside of 2.55%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Evolution Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 24.71% 27.12% 19.66% Talos Energy -14.69% -0.17% -0.04%

Summary

Evolution Petroleum beats Talos Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company also holds interests in the Hamilton Dome field covering 5,908 acres located in Wyoming; and Barnett Shale field covering an area of 123,777 acres located in North Texas. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

