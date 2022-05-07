Critical Analysis: IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) vs. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IronNet and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IronNet 0 4 0 0 2.00 Adobe 0 5 20 0 2.80

IronNet presently has a consensus price target of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 483.33%. Adobe has a consensus price target of $588.30, indicating a potential upside of 50.46%. Given IronNet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IronNet is more favorable than Adobe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of IronNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IronNet and Adobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IronNet $27.54 million 10.39 -$241.65 million N/A N/A Adobe $15.79 billion 11.70 $4.82 billion $10.07 38.83

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than IronNet.

Volatility & Risk

IronNet has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IronNet and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IronNet N/A -298.56% -45.70% Adobe 29.90% 36.47% 19.75%

Summary

Adobe beats IronNet on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers. The company also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive responses; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging threats. Its security solutions include collective defense, network traffic analysis, and cyber assessment tools. The company serves energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, defense, and public sector industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; Fulton, Maryland; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, communicators, and consumers. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

