Critical Analysis: Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Cheniere Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $77.17 million 0.91 -$7.80 million ($0.47) -8.17 Cheniere Energy Partners $9.43 billion 2.90 $1.63 billion $2.24 25.26

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions. Stabilis Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -10.11% -12.41% -9.07% Cheniere Energy Partners 17.27% 270.04% 8.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stabilis Solutions and Cheniere Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cheniere Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stabilis Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Stabilis Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.