Critical Analysis: Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) versus TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Tripadvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $231.70 million 1.49 -$38.33 million ($0.39) -9.46 Tripadvisor $902.00 million 3.52 -$148.00 million ($0.73) -31.33

TrueCar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -16.54% -10.95% -9.23% Tripadvisor -16.41% -17.49% -5.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TrueCar and Tripadvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 5 1 0 2.17 Tripadvisor 2 3 4 0 2.22

TrueCar currently has a consensus price target of $4.31, suggesting a potential upside of 16.87%. Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 59.35%. Given Tripadvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than TrueCar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats TrueCar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Tripadvisor (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants reservation in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 1 billion reviews and opinions on 1 billion hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

