Critical Review: 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) & Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and Fairfax India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A Fairfax India N/A 22.60% 18.05%

25.2% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and Fairfax India’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital $2.79 million 23.94 $14.26 million N/A N/A Fairfax India $712.69 million 2.34 $494.51 million $3.11 3.79

Fairfax India has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 180 Degree Capital and Fairfax India, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

180 Degree Capital has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fairfax India beats 180 Degree Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies. The firm seeks to impact the business and valuation of its portfolio through constructive activism. It employs fundamental analysis, plan development, investment execution and exit analysis to make its portfolios. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Fairfax India (Get Rating)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.