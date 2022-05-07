Critical Review: Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) versus Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years and Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Trust Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 35.41% 12.16% 1.55% Allegiance Bancshares 31.43% 10.42% 1.19%

Volatility & Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.02 $87.94 million $4.72 8.53 Allegiance Bancshares $261.75 million 3.23 $81.55 million $4.02 10.32

Community Trust Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allegiance Bancshares. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Allegiance Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machine services, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 27 full-service banking locations, including 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

