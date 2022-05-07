Critical Review: Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) vs. Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Computer Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.34 $35.29 million N/A N/A Computer Services $291.34 million 4.85 $55.40 million $2.25 22.88

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Glory Star New Media Group.

Volatility & Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glory Star New Media Group and Computer Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A Computer Services 18.85% 23.87% 14.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Computer Services beats Glory Star New Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group (Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Computer Services (Get Rating)

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

