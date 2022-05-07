Critical Review: Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) & Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zenvia and Information Analysis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zenvia currently has a consensus price target of $21.15, indicating a potential upside of 274.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zenvia and Information Analysis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $113.49 million 2.05 -$8.27 million N/A N/A Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zenvia.

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -7.77% -7.43% -4.04% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Summary

Information Analysis beats Zenvia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zenvia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

Information Analysis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

