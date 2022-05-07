Critical Survey: Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) and Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dogness (International) has a beta of 5.34, meaning that its share price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Dais’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Dais -200.45% N/A -144.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dogness (International) and Dais’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $24.32 million 5.09 $1.51 million N/A N/A Dais $420,000.00 0.73 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Dais.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dogness (International) and Dais, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Dais on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dogness (International) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. The company offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

Dais Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or wastewater. It also develops PolyCool, a cooling tower system; licenses its nano-structure polymer technology. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

