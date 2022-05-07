Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs updated its FY22 guidance to $10.05-10.65 EPS.

Shares of CROX traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.76. Crocs has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,962 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Crocs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Crocs by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

