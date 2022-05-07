Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 8.17%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. 525,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,323. The firm has a market cap of $655.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

