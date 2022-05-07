Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.32 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.14.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. 525,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $655.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

