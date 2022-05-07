CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,804. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.