CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.78. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $67.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

