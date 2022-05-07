Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,004. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.84.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.