Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY22 guidance to $8.05-8.25 EPS.

NYSE CW traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.51. 417,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,004. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total value of $138,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

