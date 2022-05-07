Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

