Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.
Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.
In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.
About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
