Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Samvir S. Sidhu Purchases 2,965 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CUBI opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 427,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 542,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

