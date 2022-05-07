Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $43.12. 388,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

