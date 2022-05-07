CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health updated its FY22 guidance to $8.20-8.40 EPS.

Shares of CVS opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.