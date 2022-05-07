Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $394,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,759.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 150.16% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 681,800 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

