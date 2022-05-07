Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 150.16% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of CYTK traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $373,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 175,196 shares of company stock worth $6,625,241. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

