D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) to post $9.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.61 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $7.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $35.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $36.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.32 billion to $41.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

DHI opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

