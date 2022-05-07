Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

DANOY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($61.05) to €60.00 ($63.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($56.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($57.89) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

OTCMKTS DANOY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,374. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.3279 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

