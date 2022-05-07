Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 178,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $541.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Daseke has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a return on equity of 68.94% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 52.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 14,523.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

