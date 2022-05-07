Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dave & Buster's have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company continues to perform well on the back of the unique customizable experience that it offers across its four platforms, Eat, Drink, Play and Watch. This along with emphasis on higher mix of amusements and a leaner operating model bode well. Going forward, the company expects the momentum to continue on the back of its strategic initiatives that include a new menu, optimized marketing, technology investments and expansion of entertainment options. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have moved up in the past 30 days. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Although a majority of the stores have re-opened, traffic is still well below the pre-outbreak level. Also, the rise in wages and commodity inflation are concerning.”

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.84. 1,294,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,956,000 after purchasing an additional 252,102 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.