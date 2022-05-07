DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of DVA traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

