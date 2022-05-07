DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.16.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

