DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCP traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $35.85. 356,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,031. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DCP Midstream by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in DCP Midstream by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

