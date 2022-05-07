Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $51.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 67,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

