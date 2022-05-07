Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DDF stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDF. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.