Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 551,643 shares of company stock worth $6,850,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
