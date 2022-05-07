Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 551,643 shares of company stock worth $6,850,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

