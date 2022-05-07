Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,051 shares of company stock worth $4,291,935. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $27.80 on Friday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

