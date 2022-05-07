Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) President Glen W. Hauenstein Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.