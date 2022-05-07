Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DLX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 261,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

