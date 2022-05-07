Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DEN stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 3.34. Denbury has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $91.30.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.97.
About Denbury
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
