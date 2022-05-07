Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 3.34. Denbury has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,819,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,558,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denbury by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,485,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Denbury by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 480,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Denbury by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Denbury by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

