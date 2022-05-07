Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.46.

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.20. 8,609,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,144,905. The stock has a market cap of $980.73 million, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

