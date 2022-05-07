Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Buy

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.
Shares of MXL stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99.
In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
