Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target Raised to €7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Barclays upped their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.70 ($6.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €5.50 ($5.79) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of DLAKY remained flat at $$7.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 64.39% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

