DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

DHX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 423,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

